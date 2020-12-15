Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

FCAU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of FCAU opened at $16.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.65, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

