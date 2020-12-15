Financial Comparison: Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) and Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Celsius and Primo Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 1 3 0 2.75 Primo Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

Celsius currently has a consensus price target of $36.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.65%. Primo Water has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primo Water is more favorable than Celsius.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Celsius and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $75.15 million 34.00 $9.97 million ($0.02) -1,783.00 Primo Water $2.39 billion 1.08 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Celsius has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Primo Water.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 4.77% 8.28% 5.96% Primo Water -5.32% 1.71% 0.62%

Risk & Volatility

Celsius has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 37.6% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Primo Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Celsius beats Primo Water on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name. It also provides Celsius Heat, a dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, such as apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragonfruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit. The company distributes its products through direct-store delivery distributors, as well as through retailers comprising supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants; and health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce Websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products. The company provides its services to residences, businesses, and small and large retailers. It serves approximately 2.5 million customers through its platform, sales and distribution facilities, and fleets, as well as through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

