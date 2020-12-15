Financial Comparison: PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) vs. Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) and Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Harbor Custom Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 10.94% 20.10% 10.21% Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PulteGroup and Harbor Custom Development, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 0 5 10 1 2.75 Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

PulteGroup presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.71%. Given PulteGroup’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Harbor Custom Development.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PulteGroup and Harbor Custom Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $10.21 billion 1.11 $1.02 billion $3.49 12.07 Harbor Custom Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of PulteGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PulteGroup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Harbor Custom Development on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names. As of December 31, 2019, the company controlled 158,262 lots and 64,903 lots under land option agreements. It also arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. The company was formerly known as Pulte Homes, Inc. and changed its name to PulteGroup, Inc. in March 2010. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

