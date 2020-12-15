Financial Comparison: ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) versus CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF)

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ShockWave Medical has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ShockWave Medical and CVR Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShockWave Medical $42.93 million 74.52 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -43.64 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$5.14 million N/A N/A

CVR Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ShockWave Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ShockWave Medical and CVR Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShockWave Medical 0 3 3 0 2.50 CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShockWave Medical presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.19%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares ShockWave Medical and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShockWave Medical -126.34% -35.68% -29.43% CVR Medical N/A N/A -190.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.8% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats CVR Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company operates in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. ShockWave Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

