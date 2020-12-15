Financial Contrast: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) versus Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) and Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Captor Capital has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Captor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 16.20% 17.10% 7.21% Captor Capital -187.52% -71.07% -56.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Copper and Captor Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 5 4 0 0 1.44 Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern Copper presently has a consensus target price of $41.36, suggesting a potential downside of 30.18%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and Captor Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $7.29 billion 6.28 $1.49 billion $1.92 30.85 Captor Capital $9.39 million 0.71 -$24.72 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Captor Capital.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Captor Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 37,622 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 147,974 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 63,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 42,615 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About Captor Capital

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

