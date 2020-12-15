Financial Review: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) & The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -8.44% -2.03% -1.01% The Descartes Systems Group 13.64% 5.50% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for iClick Interactive Asia Group and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus price target of $64.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.92%. Given iClick Interactive Asia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe iClick Interactive Asia Group is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and The Descartes Systems Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $199.41 million 2.11 -$9.60 million ($0.17) -43.24 The Descartes Systems Group $325.79 million 14.67 $37.00 million $0.45 125.71

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution. The company also provides mobile marketing solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, as well as monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing. In addition, it offers enterprise solutions that help clients collate information from various consumer touchpoints and integrate them into a single data management platform to drive sales and marketing decisions to new retail, online education, real estate, and other sectors. The company sells its solutions by entering into sales contracts with entities or marketing agencies, including marketing campaign contracts. It has a strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group to co-develop Smart Retail and Smart Travel SaaS solutions. The company was formerly known as Optimix Media Asia Limited and changed its name to iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited in March 2017. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. The company offers its customers to use its modular, cloud-based and data content solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; comply with trade regulations, and various other logistics processes. It also act as a reseller of hardware devices in connection with transportation and logistics operations. The company primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

