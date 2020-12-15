Financial Survey: Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments N/A N/A N/A Accenture 11.52% 30.17% 14.24%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accenture $44.33 billion 3.62 $5.11 billion $7.46 32.67

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Shift4 Payments.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Shift4 Payments and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 2 2 0 2.50 Accenture 1 8 17 0 2.62

Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus target price of $56.75, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Accenture has a consensus target price of $236.70, suggesting a potential downside of 2.89%. Given Accenture’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accenture is more favorable than Shift4 Payments.

Summary

Accenture beats Shift4 Payments on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc. provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse 5, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

