Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) were up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 422 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 5,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRMUF)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space.

