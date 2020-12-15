First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Position Trimmed by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,752,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,295,000 after buying an additional 584,901 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,077,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,870,000 after buying an additional 523,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,048,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,374,000 after buying an additional 414,343 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 39.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,989,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,548,000 after buying an additional 558,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,694,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,278,000 after buying an additional 610,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.16.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

