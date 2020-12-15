First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,228 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $41.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

