First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Trading Down 1.1%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.53. 7,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 9,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64.

Get First Trust Mortgage Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.