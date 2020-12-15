First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Down 0%

Shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) fell 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. 53,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10,663% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000.

