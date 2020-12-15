Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Given New $46.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

FBC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $37.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $39.31.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.