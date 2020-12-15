FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Holdings Cut by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,821 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of FMC worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FMC by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,835,000 after purchasing an additional 134,760 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FMC by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of FMC by 950.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 133,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average of $107.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

In other FMC news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

