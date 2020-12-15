FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FMC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.53.

FMC opened at $114.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

