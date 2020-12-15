FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

FORM opened at $43.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FormFactor by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 473,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 175,045 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

