Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Forterra plc (FORT.L) (LON:FORT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 216 ($2.82).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FORT shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 209 ($2.73) target price on shares of Forterra plc (FORT.L) in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of LON FORT opened at GBX 222 ($2.90) on Tuesday. Forterra plc has a 1-year low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 376 ($4.91). The company has a market cap of £507.60 million and a PE ratio of -740.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 190.12.

Forterra plc (FORT.L) Company Profile

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

