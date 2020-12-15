Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN) shares rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 19,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 67,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23.

About Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corporation, through its subsidiaries, offers communication system integration services to media and communication sectors. The company provides communication solutions designing, sourcing, implementing, and maintenance services. Additionally, it offers mobile billboards, event marketing, conventions and trade shows, and political advertising and editorial statements.

