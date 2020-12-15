Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.62% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

