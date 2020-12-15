Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.85. Approximately 16,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 20,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $654,000.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.