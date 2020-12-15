Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 1,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.31% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

