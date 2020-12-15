FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Cut by KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 13th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Shares of KRC opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.