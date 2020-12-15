FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

KIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.46. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

