FY2021 Earnings Estimate for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Beverage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded National Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $81.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.92. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 32.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National Beverage by 871.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 265,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 238,011 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,951,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after buying an additional 124,969 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in National Beverage during the third quarter worth $4,376,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,215,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 5,851.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 45,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

