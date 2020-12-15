FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Phreesia, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Phreesia in a report released on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $54.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $59.67.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $217,809.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock worth $1,144,664 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 187.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 731.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

