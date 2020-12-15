FY2021 EPS Estimates for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Reduced by Analyst

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Churchill Downs in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.19 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.62 EPS.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $337.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million.

CHDN has been the subject of several other reports. 140166 upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $196.35 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $203.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.622 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 41.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $1,812,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.