FY2021 EPS Estimates for MongoDB, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MongoDB in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.53) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.70). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $340.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $351.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.63 and its 200 day moving average is $231.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.98, for a total transaction of $458,116.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,838,291.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,813.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,335 shares of company stock worth $93,480,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.