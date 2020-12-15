FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OCUL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $22.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.71. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 1,416.43% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 907,320 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 860,700 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $5,998,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 497,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,084,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 466,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.