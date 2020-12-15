FY2022 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Raised by Analyst

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a report issued on Friday, December 11th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.78.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $88.86 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 36,982 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at $281,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 7.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

