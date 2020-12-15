FY2023 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.92). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $150.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $163.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $4,730,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,890.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,004 shares of company stock worth $47,545,024 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

