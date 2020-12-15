FY2023 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a report released on Friday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the energy giant will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.99.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

Exelon stock opened at $41.06 on Monday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 159.0% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 311,838 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 38,791 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $460,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

