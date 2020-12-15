GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of GAINSCO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GANS) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.83 and last traded at $102.83. 1,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.91.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of GAINSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.58.

About GAINSCO (OTCMKTS:GANS)

GAINSCO, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company. The company offers non-standard personal auto products, including coverage for third party liability, bodily injury, and physical damage, as well as collision and coverage for theft, physical damage, and other perils for an insured's vehicle.

