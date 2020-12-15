General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

GE stock opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in General Electric by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

