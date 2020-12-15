General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.39.

GM opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. General Motors has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 454,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $19,593,627.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 441,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,334.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,764,884 shares of company stock worth $75,884,706. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

