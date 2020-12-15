General Motors (NYSE:GM) vs. XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head to Head Analysis

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get General Motors alerts:

This table compares General Motors and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Motors 2.92% 9.78% 1.87% XPeng N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for General Motors and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Motors 1 3 13 0 2.71 XPeng 1 1 5 0 2.57

General Motors presently has a consensus price target of $44.24, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $54.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.39%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPeng is more favorable than General Motors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Motors and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Motors $137.24 billion 0.43 $6.73 billion $4.82 8.63 XPeng N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

General Motors has higher revenue and earnings than XPeng.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.3% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of General Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

General Motors beats XPeng on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells trucks, crossovers, and cars to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers safety and security services for retail and fleet customers, including automatic crash response, emergency services, crisis assist, stolen vehicle assistance, roadside assistance, and turn-by-turn navigation, as well as connected services comprising mobile applications for owners to remotely control their vehicles and electric vehicle owners to locate charging stations, on-demand vehicle diagnostics, smart driver, marketplace in-vehicle commerce, connected navigation, SiriusXM with 360L, and 4G LTE wireless connectivity. Further, the company provides automotive financing services; and operates an online new vehicle store. General Motors Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.