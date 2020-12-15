GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 42.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 205,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 12.8% during the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,652,000 after buying an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth about $714,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

