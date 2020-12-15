Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.88. 53,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 78,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33.

About Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (JET.V) (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (JET.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Crossing Airlines Inc. (JET.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.