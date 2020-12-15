Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) Trading 1.9% Higher

Global X Education ETF (NYSEARCA:EDUT) shares rose 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 3,540 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 11,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Education ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Education ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

