Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) Trading Up 2%

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) shares were up 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 18,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 57,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited provides advertisement and content production services in China. It also engages in the mobile and online advertising, digital media, and entertainment businesses. In addition, the company offers CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform, which provides online store, live streaming, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

