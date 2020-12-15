Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Down 2.1%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s share price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.45 and last traded at $13.45. Approximately 2,129 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Goodman Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.