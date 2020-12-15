GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.94. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 106,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $754,159.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,826,194 shares of company stock valued at $87,068,107. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 60.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 30,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 99.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

