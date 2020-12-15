Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $23.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.88 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 266,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

