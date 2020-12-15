GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered GSX Techedu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nomura Instinet reissued a reduce rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nomura lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GSX Techedu from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.50.

GSX stock opened at $59.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.60 and a beta of -0.13. GSX Techedu has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $141.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.60). GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. Analysts predict that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,873,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

