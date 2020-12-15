GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Stock Price Down 6.4%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. 11,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 32,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company brand portfolio includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, Cognoscente, and Treehugger. It sells its products through medical and recreational sales channels. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

