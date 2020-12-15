GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

GVC Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)’s stock price traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.57. 37,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 536% from the average session volume of 5,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMVHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GVC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

