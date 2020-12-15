GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.69

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.07. GWG shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 10,980 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWGH. BidaskClub cut GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised GWG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get GWG alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.98 million, a PE ratio of 58.92 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in GWG by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GWG by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GWG by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 69,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.