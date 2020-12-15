Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.96. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 39.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,523,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,188 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 82.9% in the third quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,056,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 5,247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,265,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,597,000 after buying an additional 2,223,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 1,892,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 352.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 854,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,323,000 after buying an additional 665,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

