Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAP. ValuEngine upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

HCAP stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.56. Harvest Capital Credit has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The investment management company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 41.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its products include senior secured debt, unitranche term loans, junior secured loans, subordinated debt investments, and minority equity co-investments.

