H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,467 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 68,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 20,428 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 25.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

HEES opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 2.39.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.90 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

