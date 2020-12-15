Head to Head Analysis: OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) versus Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) and Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and Achieve Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A N/A -$22.43 million ($0.44) -4.82 Achieve Life Sciences N/A N/A -$16.40 million ($39.80) -0.20

OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achieve Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OncoCyte and Achieve Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 Achieve Life Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 65.09%. Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 224.43%. Given Achieve Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achieve Life Sciences is more favorable than OncoCyte.

Risk & Volatility

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Achieve Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and Achieve Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% Achieve Life Sciences N/A -72.08% -64.55%

Summary

Achieve Life Sciences beats OncoCyte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It has license agreements with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

